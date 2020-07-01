Hawkeyes7117 on May 29, 2019

I visited the adult use place in Newton. After getting some Garden Remedies flower from another dispensary that was extremely dry and moldy, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to try their products again. This place still has some work to do. You have to go to one area and sign a waiver before you can enter the dispensary. There is no sign, no information on the website or anything notifying you of this. The security guard is the person who informs you and the is a bit of a language barrier there. After you sign the waiver you get to go back outside and walk over to the entrance. Again you’re ID’d. Once you enter the building you’re ID’d again and then you go through another door that leads you to the budtenders. Again you’re ID’d first thing by the bud tender. So a total of 4 times I had to show my ID and sign a waiver. The menu will have everything listed and thc and cbd content. I opted for the Sour Kosher flower because the menu said 29% thca. To my surprise when I got home, the label reads 23.8% tcha and 0.2% thc. So basically they lied to my face about what they’re selling. The flower looks nice but when I scaled it out, it only weighed 3.24. So I got lied to and shorted. Wow! First week adult use is like this...???