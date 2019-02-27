Rebecca1998
Prerolls are the bomb. And the flower is good.
4.4
10 reviews
Best dispensary in Atoka hands down! David and the staff are awesome, product is always amazing and consistent!
Thank you very much for the kind review Dakota! We're glad that we can create a comfortable experience for you here and that the products you have purchased are up to standard! We really appreciate it and will continue to help and serve our customers!
Love this place. Everything I’ve gotten so far has been wonderful! Love their “menu”! Would highly recommend.
Thank you for the kind words!! We're very pleased to hear about your experience with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
very convenient!!! they have the best in everything!!!! very nice laid back environment!!! Love these guys a lot.
Thank you very much for the nice review!! We definitely appreciate you and will continue to do our best for our customers!
No brainer! Best with in miles!
Thanks so much! Always happy to help!
I met David and Morgan today and they were both so friendly and knowledgeable about the product. I could not have been happier with my visit there. I would have stayed longer to talk them if my family hadn’t been waiting for me. They had great attitudes and and helped me find exactly what I needed. I will definitely come back to shop with them again.
Thank you so much for your kind words! We are so happy to hear about your experience with us. Looking forward to seeing you again!
I cannot brag enough on my home away from home!! I love all my people!! David and Marleen are the bomb dignity!! I love all the products!! The atmosphere is so laid back and comfortable!! This is my spot! I actually call it "The Shop"! Lol! I look forward to going in everyday and nvr once hv I regretted it or had a negative experience!!! HIGHLY Recommend!! (Pun intended)
Awwwww Thank you for your Rave Review. We are so happy we make you feel so at home here. Your review made our day! Thank you again Wonderful. Generation Green
I placed a online order for strawberry cough at this location, i was driving from oklahoma city headed home. when I got to generation green not only was my order never filled and never looked at, when I informed the guy working there he shrugged it off as no big deal then proceeded to joke about it, I left the location and got a text 1 hr later that my order was received but obviously never filled.
We apologize for the inconvenience of your recent experience with us. We do not at this time have the man power and the efficient computer accessories to make our pickups most effective. Because of your less than satisfactory experience with a couple of others we decided to deactivate the pickup service until we are able to man it properly. Again we apoligize for the inconvenience and any negitive feelings gathered over the ramifications. Gfrank27 We appriciate your business and your person and hope to see you again. Generation Green
Misleading as I expected to see testing results when percentages are listed on site only to be told that they do not test their product. Percentages listed I assume are a complete guess and the product is of a lower grade for the price. Would not recommend.
Thank you for your review. Generation Green
I love this store they are really helpful to my needs..
Thank you for your review we are happy to be of service. Generation Green