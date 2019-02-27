Gfrank27 on June 1, 2019

I placed a online order for strawberry cough at this location, i was driving from oklahoma city headed home. when I got to generation green not only was my order never filled and never looked at, when I informed the guy working there he shrugged it off as no big deal then proceeded to joke about it, I left the location and got a text 1 hr later that my order was received but obviously never filled.