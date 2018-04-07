4 Reviews of Local'd
r........e
April 7, 2018
Delivery only as far as I know but delivery was easy and fast.
t........3
April 3, 2018
If your east of the river it's fine
d........3
March 3, 2018
Top notch service. Always reliable, fast, and awesome product!
b........7
December 10, 2017
G is super helpful, process was pain free and fast. Figuring out menu takes a little effort, but G was totally cool and had no problem with me calling multiple times. The goods smell 🔥, will definitely use again!