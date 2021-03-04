Golden Abundance Delivery Service emphasizes the overall experience of the consumer and offers a wide variety of flowers, cartridges, and concentrates of high quality and competitive pricing. Our mission is to provide High Quality Cannabis to customers with a product and service they can trust. HOW TO PLACE AN ORDER WITH QUICK DELIVERY 1. Text the Following Information to (510) 633 - 3838 Medicinal Patients (18 or older) upload a clear picture of your valid medicinal card, valid government ID, and a side by side picture of your face with ID Recreational Patients (21 or older) upload a clear picture of your valid government ID and a side by side picture of your face with ID 2. Send your Order and Delivery Address that matches Address on your ID or provide Proof of Residency 3. Representative will confirm your order with total and estimated time of arrival ****************************** TOP DEALS OF THE MONTH $199 2 Oz 4 Cartridges $199 Oz 6 Cartridges $199 Oz 3 Full Gram Stiiizy pods $199 5 STIIIZY 1G PODS $199 4 PLUG PLAY 1G PODS $199 12 Half Gram Cartridges $149 Oz 3 Cartridges $99 Half Oz 2 Cartridges $99 Half Oz 1 Full Gram Stiiizy Pod ****************************** **Pre-Order Deliveries receive $5 Off **Delivery Hours 8AM-10PM (Last Call for orders at 9PM) **Prices are Pre Tax **No Refunds or Exchanges