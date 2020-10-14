Cannabis Delivered Discover medical-grade cannabis products. Get delivery. Choose between 2 dispensaries in Tucson, Halo or Zonacare. ____________________________________________________ PLACE ORDERS ONLINE: · Patients can sign up for immediate delivery here: https://app.grassp.it OR you can go to our website: GrasspHealth.com and click "get a delivery" Get the mobile app for quick menu viewing: · iPhone - visit app.Grassp.it from Safari, click up arrow at the bottom and select add to home screen. · Android - visit app.Grassp.it from Chrome and click add to home screen at bottom of screen. Get Medical Cannabis delivered on-demand from licensed dispensaries in Tucson 7 days a week! You can choose between two dispensaries: Halo or Zonacare. Hours at Halo and Zonacare are basically the same 10am-8pm daily, except Halo closes at 7pm on Sat, Sun, Wed & Thurs. Delivery is always free on orders of $85 thru Zonacare and $150 thru Halo. No-Shows will incur a fee of $10. To switch between dispensaries and view different menus, click "settings button" in upper left hand corner, then click "show providers" then you can click the "Zonacare" button or the "Halo" button. Each dispensary has different deals and products. Once registered and verified, you can log into Grassp for real-time available inventory and pricing. With just a couple taps your order will be on its way and a driver will be contacting you shortly! For tech/support contact: support@grasspit.com or call/text (623) 562.3308 to speak with a support representative. ____________________________________________________________________ Grassp Health launched in Arizona with ZonaCare, a top-tier, licensed operator, fully compliant with Arizona regulations. All delivery drivers go through extensive background checks through the Arizona Health Department and are fully compliant dispensary agents. We currently deliver to the entire Phoenix and Tucson regions and will be expanding to other parts of Arizona in the future. Grassp Health provides patients with a safe, discrete and convenient path to premium lab-tested medicine. Members can expect world-class service and unparalleled attention-to-detail in everything we do. Grassp Health is a leading cannabis health care organization improving access to medical-grade cannabis products, education and services. Grassp, our proprietary owned and operated technology platform provides compliant communications, inventory tracking and logistical support allowing consumers access to legal products through a direct-to-consumer ommichannel ordering platform for the safe and transparent delivery of medical-grade cannabis in Arizona and California. Grassp Health partnered with the UC Institute for Prediction Technology at UCLA to research and identify ways technology can improve public health and safety. Founded in Southern Califonia, Grassp launched with the first licensed dispensary and cultivator in San Diego County, announced a joint partnership with a leading licensed dispensary group in California and partnered with ZonaCare in Arizona, a top licensed operator fully compliant with AZDHS regulations. Our founding team has been heavily involved in lobbying for safe-access of therapeutic cannabis across the nation and is committed to delivering elevated experiences throughout Arizona. Recognized by Americans for Safe Access for our work in the communities and with legislators supporting patients rights, notably assisting in the passing of delivery legislation across Southern California and the state of Oregon. Grassp Health services supports assisted living and hospice communities, improving the end of life care and lives of patients battling cancer, disabilities, immobility, dementia/alzheimers, aphasia and PTSD with cannabinoid therapy. To ensure transparency, safety and security, all Grassp powered delivery drivers go through extensive background checks done through the BCC, Department of Justice and/or the Arizona Health Department, and are fully compliant dispensary agents. Our mission is to deliver elevated experiences by improving the interactions between all parties in order to set the standard for service and product, putting new health care solutions within reach. We are here to help and look forward to servicing you. Learn More: www.GrasspHealth.com In Good Health, Grassp Support Team