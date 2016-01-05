Chalakee
Very great vibe and good prices. Chad was very helpful and made sure got exactly what I was looking for. Definitely will be coming back🤙
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Very great vibe and good prices. Chad was very helpful and made sure got exactly what I was looking for. Definitely will be coming back🤙
The thing we liked most about our first visit is how cool, knowledgeable, and honest Chad was! The atmosphere is laid back and comfortable. Different flower types are awesome! We definitely will be returning!
Chad was amazing. He went above and beyond!!! Brought a friend visiting from Florida in with me and he helped her find everything she was looking for. Was very honest about the products and super knowledgeable. This man even gave her his own Grateful Meds hoodie!!!! This experience was unforgettable. Thank you for giving my friend such awesome service. We will be back.
Greetings, again! Had a wonderful experience a couple days ago at Grateful Meds! Our bud tender recommended Cookie Miester and it was out of this world! Cannot wait top go back! Thanks guys!
They have such an amazing atmosphere with a great display! The gentleman working went out of his way to make sure that I was satisfied with what I was getting. Pulled out whatever I asked to see, talked about flavor profiles, the benefits of such product. I went in for pre rolls and he helped me out with some recommendations. Over all A++ will definitely be going back again. Also the product I got was on point!
Have commuted 60 miles to come here. Everytime I visit the owner always points me towards his most discounted concentrates over the pricier more well known brands and here's the kick, THEY ARE AMAZING! Always! Military friendly and fantastic service!
We Thank you for your visit to our store and your kind words.. we would love to have you back anytime... LIVE GRATEFUL :)
Not my first time coming here. They help me with everything I need and more. A veteran could not ask for a better dispensary. Cheap and low prices always good for the product that they sell.
I love the name and was waiting a long time for them to open. I don't really go to dispensaries that much, but I wanted a strong Indica so in I went. The bud tender showed me 3 varieties and I settled on OG Cookie for both it's sedation and uplifting qualities. It was her recommendation and it is wonderful. Strong and mellow is my two word review.
Poor selection and quality of concentrates, and mostly outdoor bud thats highly overpriced. Atmosphere is thin to none. Overall not an experience I'd put myself through again.
I am new to using cannabis for medicinal reasons and had always tried to avoid it because I work in the healthcare industry and it is a legal gray area. I have Muscular Dystrophy and it is very painful and the pain is chronic and life long. After trying things like Vicodin and such, to very poor results and with many side effects, I decided to bite the bullet and go for medical cannabis. I shopped around Medford and Ashland in order to find info on products that could help my pain without making me high and unable to function day to day ( remember, legal gray area for me due to my job) and in all cases I felt as though the people in the shops were trying to sell me things that I did not want for reasons that I did not want them for. I also found them to be over priced. Eventually my search led me to Gratefulmeds and the two gentlemen that I spoke with were knowledgeable about the products they were selling and were able to put any anxiety I had about the process at ease. They also were friendly and made for some fun conversation. Their prices were very good as the two things I bought came to 68.00 out the door. All the other shops wanted to charge me twice as much for the same products. I am very happy with them and will go there again.