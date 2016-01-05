firsttimein on January 11, 2018

I am new to using cannabis for medicinal reasons and had always tried to avoid it because I work in the healthcare industry and it is a legal gray area. I have Muscular Dystrophy and it is very painful and the pain is chronic and life long. After trying things like Vicodin and such, to very poor results and with many side effects, I decided to bite the bullet and go for medical cannabis. I shopped around Medford and Ashland in order to find info on products that could help my pain without making me high and unable to function day to day ( remember, legal gray area for me due to my job) and in all cases I felt as though the people in the shops were trying to sell me things that I did not want for reasons that I did not want them for. I also found them to be over priced. Eventually my search led me to Gratefulmeds and the two gentlemen that I spoke with were knowledgeable about the products they were selling and were able to put any anxiety I had about the process at ease. They also were friendly and made for some fun conversation. Their prices were very good as the two things I bought came to 68.00 out the door. All the other shops wanted to charge me twice as much for the same products. I am very happy with them and will go there again.