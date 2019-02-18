Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
They have products ive never seen anywhere else in town. Only ones with pre-roll blunts. Best crew and best fucking prices around. Highly recommend.
KrisiKae
on May 26, 2019
Love this place! It's the only dispensary I go to now. I have anxiety and I always feel comfortable with the staff they have now. Staff is so welcoming and always greet me with a smile. Great prices too.
dmhzmxn
on May 25, 2019
I wouldn't recommend encouraging this business' growth. There are plenty of shops in the area that provide a higher variety and quality of products for more reasonable prices.
Still has not paid me for my work there. Wouldn't recommend working here unless you want to be an outlet for an old guys social problems, and not be paid properly. The owner is exceptionally two faced, exceptionally sexist, very much so a salesman.