dmhzmxn on May 25, 2019

I wouldn't recommend encouraging this business' growth. There are plenty of shops in the area that provide a higher variety and quality of products for more reasonable prices. Still has not paid me for my work there. Wouldn't recommend working here unless you want to be an outlet for an old guys social problems, and not be paid properly. The owner is exceptionally two faced, exceptionally sexist, very much so a salesman.