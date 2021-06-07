Love this place so much. I have tried so many of their strain recommendations and every time they were on point. I love the girls there too, so friendly and definitely deserve a raise for being so helpful!
I love trying new dispensaries but after trying out Capital Cannabis I will not longer go anywhere else. No one can beat their delivery times and flower quality. I have put on many of my friends to this place too and they have nothing but great things to say. Also, ask them about their referral specials!