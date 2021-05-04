As an older gentleman, you always hear the saying "you cant teach an old dog new tricks". For many years, I would drive 45 minutes to some sketchy part of Santa Ana thinking this was the only way you could get Cannabis. Boy was I wrong. I am so glad I was blessed with a flyer on my door and decided to try Capital Cannabis. Lets just say, this old dog couldn't be happier that I found them! The receptionists are all so lovely especially Ivy who always offers me great deals on ounces. The deliveries always arrive within 35 minutes as well.