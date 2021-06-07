I was eating at Taco Loco when I saw the sign for Luxury Cannabis and I have to say I was a little skeptical. Delivery in under 35 minutes? No way... So I order my tacos and go to my table. I can't seem to shake the thought. Eff it. I pull out and find they are weedmaps Verified. Awesome. You will see luxury prices to match the luxury cannabis if you know what I mean. I don't like to live life with any regrets so whatever. I text in an order for their Godfather OG.. looks promising. My tacos are ready. I start grubbing on the food (S/O Gonzo) and wait for my order. LITERALLY 15 MINUTES. FIFTEEN MINUTES!!! I snuck off to Top of the World and sparked up a small bowl and I have to say just one hit and I myself was on the toooop of the world. I found my new go to. Thank you Capital Cannabis and thank you for slipping in an extra preroll!!