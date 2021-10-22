Green Dragon - Cherry Creek (Medical)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
29 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Green Dragon - Cherry Creek (Medical)
We are the only medical and recreational dispensary in Cherry Creek with the lowest prices in Colorado. We have a vast selection of flower, edibles, concentrates, CBD products, tinctures, drinks, and topicals. Green Dragon Cherry Creek is your one-stop recreational and medical dispensary for all your cannabis needs! The best part is you do not have to wait in line with our virtual queue.
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-11:45pm
9am-11:45pm
9am-11:45pm
9am-11:45pm
9am-11:45pm
9am-11:45pm
9am-11:45pm
Photos of Green Dragon - Cherry Creek (Medical)
Show all photos