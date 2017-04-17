Mellows70
Why didn’t I know about this place? My friend told me about this awesome place out Thane....Green Elephant is chill, but uplifting. They are like a perfect hybrid. The staff is so friendly and knowledgeable, and being there felt like an episode of Cheers. The staff Knew most of the names of other customers when they entered the shop. Between the vibe, staff, easy parking and privacy away from downtown or a valley shop, I will be back. The little drive is worth it.
Hi Mellows70! Thanks for the sweet review :)