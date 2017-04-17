juneauweedsnob on December 28, 2017

The bud tenders were very rude to my gf and I. The woman checking our id’s (for the second time!) when we checked out was very rude as well and kept cutting me off. On top of that, the buds they had were way overpriced (23/g) and sub par. Unlike the other shops that let you look at and smell the product, this place kept everything out of sight and out of smells reach. Lastly, the packaging was poor, lost about 30% of the trichromes to the side of the bag. God knows they won’t be getting my business any time in the future