Abbyade
Love the new Dutchie prerolls. I bought Blue Dream.
We are so happy to hear you love the Dutchies and thank you for saying so!
4.4
10 reviews
Honestly I'm sad I've been missing out, so glad I decided to stop and check this spot out a couple weeks ago! Everything I looked at was bomb and I have to say that kind concentrate is so tasty! Gonna try the pop rock things this time, on my way there now! So excitedd!
We are so happy to have you! Thank you for the awesome words and please let us know how you liked the Space Rocks!
great people great budtenders fantastic product.
Thanks you! We appreciate your business :)
The staff is super friendly and I cant remember the ladies name that was working, but I'm still a new patient, and she was really patient with me, and helped me figure put what I needed by explaining everything to me. They are a little more pricey than the other two places I've been to, but not by much. I would totally recommend Bisbee.
We are so happy to have and help you! Thank you :)!
As a 45yr old DV with over 30 surgeries I am indebted to Chris and his wife! They are awesome and I could not imagine having to deal with what I deal with on a daily bases without them! From turning me on to live resin and keeping me comprised of new strains they have gone above and beyond for me. I have went in there on really bad days over the past 14 months seeking relief and even when they are busy they take the time to hear what you have to say and not just about the medicine but about how you are really doing both mentally and physically. they care for their patients. They may not have all the hot deals such as bigger cities have but they dam well make up for it in personality and care. being a bud tender is not just about how much bud you can push out the door; its about a sincere privileged position that allows you to touch someones life and for the better. May the good Lord bless this couple in everything they do because they have done amazing things for this ole broke bodied red neck Vet for dam sure!
Thank you so much for the kind words! We appreciate you and hope to see you again soon!
good
Thanks!
Too expensive and the owner is a jerk. Will never use this dispensary again. Not a very good selection. Wouldn’t recommend!
Sorry to hear you are unhappy. I would encourage anyone reading this to come on in and see for yourself. We have a large selection of high quality medicine too choose from that is priced more than fair. We have regular specials and offer discounts for veterans, referrals and quantity purchases. While we try very hard, some people are just never happy.
Great Dispensary with friendly customer service. My number one dispensary hands down.
Thank you so much for saying so!
I would like to thank the dude Chris for helping make a quick selection on good stuff I truly enjoy the fact that every time I go here everyone's kind an respectful you guy's are doing a fantastic job
Thank you so much for saying so! We truly appreciate you and your kind words.
Great service
Thanks you so much! :)