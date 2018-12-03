RetArmy101 on September 18, 2019

As a 45yr old DV with over 30 surgeries I am indebted to Chris and his wife! They are awesome and I could not imagine having to deal with what I deal with on a daily bases without them! From turning me on to live resin and keeping me comprised of new strains they have gone above and beyond for me. I have went in there on really bad days over the past 14 months seeking relief and even when they are busy they take the time to hear what you have to say and not just about the medicine but about how you are really doing both mentally and physically. they care for their patients. They may not have all the hot deals such as bigger cities have but they dam well make up for it in personality and care. being a bud tender is not just about how much bud you can push out the door; its about a sincere privileged position that allows you to touch someones life and for the better. May the good Lord bless this couple in everything they do because they have done amazing things for this ole broke bodied red neck Vet for dam sure!