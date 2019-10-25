Veteran's Discount!
10% off for veteran's, thank you for your service!
Please provide proof of military service, military ID's are encouraged!
Green Grow Mason Jar Return!
Return your clean and empty Green Grow Mason jar for $5 off all in house-made product! Applicable on flower, in-house concentrates & cartridges, and pre-rolls.
Must be a Green Grow Mason jar (with the logo sticker still attached) Must be the complete jar (we need the lid back please) May only be redeemed on in-house product, unfortunately edibles are not included in this discount!