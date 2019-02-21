Fatubarmoi
Great prices and great quality
So glad to hear that you're happy with our prices and quality! Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Very nice people and very clean cannabis. I will definitely be coming back here. I got wedding cake, butter bean, meatbreath, Merlot, and the Lillion E2. All were very tasty.
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review, we really appreciate it! So glad to hear the positive feedback and we are very happy to hear that you are happy with your choices :) Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Great the staff was friendly and informative
Tobian, Thank you so much for the review, we are very pleased to hear the positive feedback! Looking forward to seeing you again soon.
Stopped yesterday for the first time. Great place, great product, great rates and the best part the people were awesome!
Trashlady33, Thank you SO much for the kind words and for taking the time to leave this review! We greatly appreciate it. So glad to hear that you enjoyed your time in our store and that you were happy with the products and prices. I think that the people are pretty awesome too! :) Thank you so much, we're looking forward to seeing you again soon.
Wedding Cake and Chocolope are excellent! Can’t wait to go back!
fh617jr, Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review, we greatly appreciate it! So glad to hear that you're enjoying the Wedding Cake and the Chocolope! We really appreciate the feedback. Looking forward to seeing you again soon.
Easy to find.
Sadie_oakley, thank you so much for the review! It means a lot to us. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Once again green Roots Company has gone above and beyond the Coll of duty To make this customer satisfied. Thank you again Allen and John. Not to mention the top quality meds They have produced Thank you guys and that’s why Green Roots Company is my place To shop
Sadie1948, Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience in our store, we really appreciate it. We are thrilled to read reviews like this one, it means the world to us. Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Very high quality flower! Great environment and the owner was very friendly and informative. Their dog is also awesome. Def worth going back to!
Nicknatick, thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review, we greatly appreciate it! So glad that you're enjoying our products and I agree, Zarro the dog is wicked awesome. Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Visited from Florida love the Maine flavor hospitality and conversation!!
Heathbarclutch, Thank you so much for taking the time to share your thoughts about our store!! We are so glad that you loved your experience here and we really appreciate you taking the time to let others know. See you again the next time you make it to Maine!!
Nice product and staff!!😀
Rml57, Thank you so much for the kind review! We greatly appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with others. Looking forward to seeing you again!!