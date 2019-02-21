Stopped yesterday for the first time. Great place, great product, great rates and the best part the people were awesome!

Dispensary said:

Trashlady33, Thank you SO much for the kind words and for taking the time to leave this review! We greatly appreciate it. So glad to hear that you enjoyed your time in our store and that you were happy with the products and prices. I think that the people are pretty awesome too! :) Thank you so much, we're looking forward to seeing you again soon.