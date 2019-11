Jubee85 on August 29, 2019

Having been a customer of their's for a while now I had come to expect a level of quality to their products, especially their flower. I purchased a half of the Chocolate Charm from them Aug. 28 and have never been so disappointed in a purchase. Aside from the fall-apart dryness of the bud (which I do expect somewhat from a blue (low) tier item), what is astounding to me is that I have pulled 30+ seeds from only a gram and a half of flower (only 3 small buds). I understand that seeds and marijuana go together, and that occasionally there may be a few seeds in my purchase, but the fact that bud this poor made it to the shelf is, in my opinion, inexcusable. This implies a rather large lack of quality control that and respect for the customers that you serve. Period. This experience has been disappointing to say the least, and the experience, doubled with the fact that they have done away with their $75 Oz. special, mean that I will be actively searching for an alternate dispensary.