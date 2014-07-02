ganjagirl on September 30, 2017

I've frequented this dispensary ever since I moved to CO because it is the closest one to my house - within walking distance. I've dealt with snobby bystanders telling me "THC doesn't matter" ever time I visit and I can only put it towards them having low THC buds. They don't measure CBD's so I figured I should ask about what they do measure - I mean if it doesn't matter like they stress every time then why do they only measure and keep track of that? Why is that the only thing besides the name that I can reference on the print outs you put on the bottles?! Today they went beyond just rudely telling me what I wanted to know didn't matter - they wrote it on every single bottle after I had paid; I only noticed once I got home and pulled them out of the bag. I will never return and stress that you go the extra distance to a better dispensary. You'll only be disappointed and upset if you spend your money here.