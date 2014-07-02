work4abetterworld
I initially came here because it’s very close to where I live but I love it! The staff is very friendly and helpful. Lots of great products and great customer service. They also showcase local artists’ works!
4.5
10 reviews
Anthony is the best budtender I’ve had there. His recommendations and knowledge were best I’ve had in CO. Totally going back to Green Tree with Anthony!!
I've been coming her for a while now and I really enjoy your products. Your Deathstar is amazing!
Verply professional, clean and calm. The bud tenders know how to answer my questions and help me pick new things to try. Definitely recommend this place i like the deals they have on many items.
Matt always helps me figure out exactly what to get to help with my anxiety and panic attacks. Always super friendly. I come in once or twice a month on both recreational and medicinal and the staff is always great.
We appreciate your feedback!
Awesome shop, lady at the front desk is very sweet and we understand the shop closes at 8, but we arrived at 7:30pm and the guy helping us pick out goodies had the worst attitude. Wasn’t trying to help much, instead was more interested in having us in-and-out. The whole experience took about 6 minutes.
We sincerely apologize please come back in and give us another chance and mention this review at the front desk and we will give you a penny joint! Again we are very sorry your Green Tree experience wasn't the best as it should be every time!
Love all bud choice...
We thank you for your feed back.
Very nice store
Thank you for your review! We appreciate your feedback
I've frequented this dispensary ever since I moved to CO because it is the closest one to my house - within walking distance. I've dealt with snobby bystanders telling me "THC doesn't matter" ever time I visit and I can only put it towards them having low THC buds. They don't measure CBD's so I figured I should ask about what they do measure - I mean if it doesn't matter like they stress every time then why do they only measure and keep track of that? Why is that the only thing besides the name that I can reference on the print outs you put on the bottles?! Today they went beyond just rudely telling me what I wanted to know didn't matter - they wrote it on every single bottle after I had paid; I only noticed once I got home and pulled them out of the bag. I will never return and stress that you go the extra distance to a better dispensary. You'll only be disappointed and upset if you spend your money here.
Here at Green Tree Medicinals we strive to exceed expectations with every customer and patient. We regret that you did not have a great experience. If you would like to give us another chance mention this review and show us you are indeed "ganjagirl" on your phone and we will take 10% off your order.
Matt is a rockstar. The Express lane is great if you are in a rush