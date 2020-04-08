822 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 204
Show All 118
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$500
Deals
Wax Wednesday
Receive 10% off all wax products every Wednesday, from 9:00am-9:00pm
Must be at least 18+ with a valid Medical Marijuana card to receive any discounts or limited-time offers at Green Genie. Offer valid in store only. Additional fees, charges, conditions, and restrictions may apply. See store for details.
Wax Wednesday
Receive 10% off all wax products every Wednesday, from 9:00am-9:00pm
Must be at least 18+ with a valid Medical Marijuana card to receive any discounts or limited-time offers at Green Genie. Offer valid in store only. Additional fees, charges, conditions, and restrictions may apply. See store for details.
Staff picks
Aladdin's Monkey
from Boogie Down Pharmz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Aladdin's Monkey
Strain
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower
from Not Available
0%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sweetened CBD Hemp Flower
from Not Available
0%
THC
17.87%
CBD
Sweetened
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Elektra CBD Hemp Flower
from Not Available
0%
THC
19.2%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Suver Haze CBD Hemp Flower
from Not Available
0%
THC
18.66%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Urkle
from Not Available
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shake 1oz
from Green Genie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Sapphire Scout
from Not Available
30%
THC
1%
CBD
Sapphire Scout
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Charlie Sheen
from Not Available
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Charlie Sheen
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cannatonic
from Not Available
15%
THC
1%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dark Star
from Not Available
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kush Mint
from Not Available
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mint
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Helen Black
from Not Available
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Helen Black
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Midwestern CBD Hemp Flower
from Not Available
0.11%
THC
11.2%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Diesel
from Not Available
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Diesel
from PMG
25.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Diesel
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa
from Hashish Boyz
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from PMG
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolope
from Hashish Boyz
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Original Glue Dart Pod by Monster Xtracts 1/2g
from Monster Xtracts
90.68%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Boo Berries
from Hashish Boyz
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Boo Berries
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry OG
from Not Available
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Slurricane
from Not Available
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ogre OG
from Hashish Boyz
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre OG
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower
from Not Available
0.3%
THC
14.16%
CBD
Cherry Blossom
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dirty Bird
from Not Available
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snoop Dawg #3
from RBR Exotics
29.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoop Dawg #3
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies by PMG
from PMG
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Original Glue (aka Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)) by Hashish Boyz
from Not Available
18.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cantaloupe Haze by Hashish Boyz
from Hashish Boyz
17.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Cantaloupe Haze
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Hashish Boyz
from Not Available
22.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK-420
from Not Available
26%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-420
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grease Monkey Pure Live Cartridge by Element 0.5g
from Element
64.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Space Bomb (Has Seeds)
from Not Available
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Funky Monkey
from Not Available
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Funky Monkey
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Jelly Sugar Sauce Five Star Extracts by True North Collective 1g
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
61.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Jelly
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Mac 1
from Not Available
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ace's Berry
from Not Available
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Ace's Berry
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sky Og
from Not Available
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sky og
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mac1
from Not Available
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac1
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 21