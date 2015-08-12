michael.420
I was charged $25 to be entered into the medical database. Imaging my disgust when I went to the OTHER medical dispensary in town and discovered that I was lied to and the actual fee FOR ANY DATABASE entry is $1! It is really messed up that they are gouging medical patients. I will NEVER set foot in there again. High End Marketplace is the place to go in Vancouver.
Hi Michael- I apologize that you were misinformed by High End Marketplace. It is at the discretion of each store in Washington State to set their own price for database entry and medical card printing. We've had to purchase the software and hardware needed to participate in the program, not to mention the supplies needed to generate the cards themselves (printer, ink, laminating machine, camera, etc.). We also pay for our employees to be certified (which is very costly) as well as their hourly wages to make the cards. The process to make the cards generally takes anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour. We choose to pass the savings to our medical patients through their purchases at our dispensary. That's why we offer a 20% discount across-the-board for medical patients on every cannabis product that we carry. We hope to see you again so that you can take advantage of that discount on your future purchases. Best, Tasha & Amy