Columbia55 on April 10, 2018

Pleasant enough little shop, nice people but frustrating menu-buffoonery, I’ve driven across town for a strain that only Greenhead had and when I got there I was told they were out of the strain, although I checked their menu off of Leafly immediately before driving there to purchase it. This has happened two or three times and the strange thing is that I was told by the budtender that the menu was in the process of being updated, blah, blah, blah-blah-de-blah-bah...so just before writing this review I checked their menu and the item (Dragon Crack) that they said they were out of and for which they said the menu would be updated to reflect, was still listed. This also happened the other two times. Too bad, I won’t make the mistake of going back to Greenhead again. (I also recall not being too impressed with the cannabis’ quality of the few strains I have bought from them.)