Niko5150 on November 12, 2019

I come here often and the staff is great. I just wanted to thank Ryan(manager )and Kelcy bud tender. Thank you Sarah for happily greeting me and others. The staff make you feel at home. goldsmith carts were advertised in stock 2/40; by mix up only 2 left. knowing I drive a distance Kelcy took the time to call Ryan who made it possible for me to get different cartridges but at the same 2/40 promo goldsmith was at. Thank you guys you are awesome. It's why I bring all my medical card holding friends here so I kno they will be takin care of the best in the entire Flagstaff area. Thank you again Ryan, Kelcy, and Sarah...