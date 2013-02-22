artdog2000
This is a great dispensary. I would recommend it to everyone. Great products and staff.
4.7
10 reviews
I come here often and the staff is great. I just wanted to thank Ryan(manager )and Kelcy bud tender. Thank you Sarah for happily greeting me and others. The staff make you feel at home. goldsmith carts were advertised in stock 2/40; by mix up only 2 left. knowing I drive a distance Kelcy took the time to call Ryan who made it possible for me to get different cartridges but at the same 2/40 promo goldsmith was at. Thank you guys you are awesome. It's why I bring all my medical card holding friends here so I kno they will be takin care of the best in the entire Flagstaff area. Thank you again Ryan, Kelcy, and Sarah...
Great
As a first time patient I was welcomed immediately! Tristan was amazing at explaining so much to me and helping me find something that would help with my pain and fear of certain strains. I waited less than 2 minutes before I was greeting and within 5 minutes I was walking around learning so much. Very fast, efficient, and friendly. Thank you for making my first time experience better than expected!
I love coming here great deals..and friendly invoirment.
Love coming to green house wow a special I am loving driving the distance to get it. The staff is amazing so helpful with transcations
Always got the best deals and best product
...and they test! No one else tests. This makes them unique in Flag.
I love the daily deals they have and they're always really nice when I come in.
Great Customer Service, Awesome Friendly and FAST!