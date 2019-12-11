Follow
Pickup available
GreenLeaf Dispensary
Pickup available
405-281-1188
Free Patient Drive
Valid 11/12/2019 – 11/22/2019
Free Medical Marijuana recommendation with a NEW child's toy or New coat donation! We will have 2 doctors on site and will do as many patients as possible! Must pay your OMMA Fee of $104 or $22.50 with Medicaid, Medicare, Soonercare. $20 processing fee and receive a $15 gift card for letting us help you! Doctors will be here from 11am to 5pm!
Happy Hour Everyday 4:20PM - 6:00PM
10% off edibles and $6.00 pre-rolls with any purchase