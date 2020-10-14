GreenStar Herbals - Dracut is located in beautiful Merrimack Valley Region of Northern Massachusetts. The dispensary sits an old mill building on the Merrimack River. The blue-collar sensibilities of this adult-use cannabis dispensary harkens back to the pre-war manufacturing era with refurbished hardwood floors and exposed steel beams. GreenStar Herbals is Massachusetts’s one-of-a-kind destination dispensary. Carrying one of the largest selection of craft cannabis in the Commonwealth, there is nothing common about GreenStar Herbals. The dispensary features the work of local artists curated by Maynard Artspace. From the 3D-printed flower displays, to the exceptional customer service, every detail is perfectly put into place to create an experience for both newcomers and connoisseurs alike.