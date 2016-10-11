Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
They really go out of their way here to make you happy and get on coming back, love everyone here 😍
PuffinMuffin93
on October 28, 2019
Super cool bud tenders lots of goodies too!!!!!!!
MsArgo
on October 14, 2019
Great location in Ann Arbor with a lot of floral selections on website.
amberleebrookes
on October 8, 2019
Great place!
Hustlemanhard
on October 5, 2019
Great selection of everything your looking for as well as accessible parking
lisaandbrad420
on September 12, 2019
it is a very nice place. Budtenders are very cool.
IndiansOfCompton
on August 22, 2019
Awesome selection of carts and vapes
humbolight
on August 11, 2019
Great all around experience
obeeron
on July 28, 2019
First visit and we had a great time - Clean, relaxed, friendly atmosphere with easy parking on Ashley or in the Ashley lot. Matthew was our budtender and he was awesome - happy to just chat and answer our questions and give us recommendations. Great selection - we were able to get several things we hadn't found elsewhere. Prices were solid, too! Definitely recommend Greenstone!
kitkat568
on July 26, 2019
Top notch, always. Best quality products and staff, hands down.