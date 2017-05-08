Racheltafte on July 28, 2019

The chick who helped me out today. Scanned my ID and let me in. Then decided to take a second look at my ID because “something looked weird”... she then asked me what my last name was.. then my middle.. then my first. I answered her and then she proceeds to tell me that she thinks my last name is fake.... who are you to say if a last name is real or fake!?? Im beyond annoyed with this women and insulted by her assuming she knows a damn thing. Already thought the place was going down hill, now this was just icing on the cake for me.