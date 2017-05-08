MaryJaneDope
Definitely going to be a regular shop for me, good selection on edibles and vape cartridges! such a nice relaxing atmosphere and everything was nicely displayed to where i could see all their products :)
3.9
10 reviews
Good location in Kingston. Prices seem fair for Kitsap. Not my usual shop— I usually just pick up joints or a vape cartridge. Good for a last minute, close by run.
The chick who helped me out today. Scanned my ID and let me in. Then decided to take a second look at my ID because “something looked weird”... she then asked me what my last name was.. then my middle.. then my first. I answered her and then she proceeds to tell me that she thinks my last name is fake.... who are you to say if a last name is real or fake!?? Im beyond annoyed with this women and insulted by her assuming she knows a damn thing. Already thought the place was going down hill, now this was just icing on the cake for me.
The budtenders here are great- really helpful and make some great reccomendations. Some of my now favorites have been reccomended by someone at Green Tiki. Prices are not bad and everything I've had here is good quality. My only complaint is that they have pretty much no online presence. I would love to see an updated menu on their website along with a Facebook and/or Instagram page.
A touch small, but that just means they're great people. Always smiling, always helpful. Selection is pretty good and they sell Phat Panda, so it's a no-brainer for us.
everything sucks about this place its small, has low quality. only good thing about it is that it is really close
I think it's too small and lower quality than other despenserys in the aria. its worth it just to go to high point or agate dreams.
Great place, yes it is small but the product in house in definitely quality!!! They are a must visit if in the area.
Exllent Service! Very knowledgeable and helpful to customer needs and wants. Well totally come back in the near future!
I stopped in cuz I was in area and was pleasantly surprised. Its small but the staff were really cool and they have good bud at decent prices.