johnd0414 on August 22, 2019

11 minutes ago first off, this was my go to shop. until today. i purchased an ounce of one of their house strains that was in the 8/gr. tier. its a good deal at that level since it was 100 out the door. the strain was one i had before, but from thier budget shelf. i told jason, the budtender, that i had found small seeds in it, but at 40 an ounce, it wasnt a problem. i usually just cook with it at that point. he said, "that was the b buds, these are the a buds." i say ok and get the ounce. get home and break a bud down to smoke and there they are. the same tiny seeds. i go back to the shop, and tell them theres tiny seeds and the guy goes from being super friendly to rude and defensive. id say even angry. telling me theres nothing they can do. olcc rules. i show him the seeds and he laughs. says those arent seeds. i tell him he told me there wasnt gonna be seeds. he denies this. says you gotta look at what ur buying better. he asks if i want to see the manager and i did. she came over and said the same things. they were both very rude and unprofessional. snapping at me whan i was being nothing but respectful. it was like they were annoyed with me. it wasnt the fact that the rules are in place and need to be followed. it was how i was treated for bringing a complaint about product to the business i got it from. heads up grohi, you just lost a dozen customers.