PTOWNZFYNEST
Everything is trash don't waste your time. Very unprofessional and don't tend to know when they're open for business. Low quality buds and always under staffed. Bud tender never knows the details to the strains and has no clue what price they are but you work there right? One day the half OZ is 40$ next day 70$ today 125$ Close the shop and fire the remainder of employees left. BAD BUSINESS - Ptownzfynest
Sorry you had a negative experience. Our prices do vary from day to day because of our daily deals and also special deals that only exist when we're trying to close out a product, or when we get an amazing deal we pass it along to the customers. It can get confusing! That's why we have our deals listed on Leafly, Instagram, and a print-out in the store. We are open for business 10 am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am- 10pm Friday and Saturday.