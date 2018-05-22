pixiefork on May 27, 2019

always such a positive experience with growhealthy delivery :-) since placing the order, i received consistent updates so that i knew exactly when to expect my medication, and that peace of mind holds such value to me. i placed my order over the weekend and yet there they were, monday morning, bright and early! the entire process is a total breeze, each and every time. their product quality along with super kind customer have made growhealthy my forever go-to for distillate!!