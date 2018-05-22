Cubanbuc
First time customer.. Angela was fantastic. Informational n she wore a smile.. products I bought were amazing. Queso pero n strawberry haze. Yummy.. I’ll be back..
3.4
10 reviews
I just wish the thc was higher . Other than that I think grow healthy is great!
growhealthy delivery experience is hit-or-miss. today I had a delivery scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 hours later I have received no communication. Very poor customer service.
Clean, well designed location. Joseph gave exceptional customer service. They carried the products I needed, and service was efficient as well as timely.
The young man who greeted me and subsequently help me by providing extensive information on the different products available for my condition. Did not like that they were out of the main product needed, but I hope it will be stocked pretty soon.
Worst location don't shop here their vape pens leak just save yourself a headache would never do business with them again
always such a positive experience with growhealthy delivery :-) since placing the order, i received consistent updates so that i knew exactly when to expect my medication, and that peace of mind holds such value to me. i placed my order over the weekend and yet there they were, monday morning, bright and early! the entire process is a total breeze, each and every time. their product quality along with super kind customer have made growhealthy my forever go-to for distillate!!
Ordered delivery. Great products no complaints.
Price gouging. Terrible corporation. More than 25% increase on their products overnight with some shady marketing on the side. That’s some Martin Shkreli dookie. Would not recommend or shop again.