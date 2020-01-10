44 products
NOW OPEN SUNDAYS!!! 11am-5pm Free King Palm with every purchase!!!
No conditions
All Products
Hippie Crippler
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
BIG BUD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
CRITICAL KUSH
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Death Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato Rocket
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
MYSTERY OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
PAPAYA
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Sherbet
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$1751 ounce
American Haze
from budd buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
BLACKBERRY
from CAN GRO MEDZ LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Bubble Kush
from OKIE BOYZ BUDS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Cherry Cheese
from OKIE BOYZ BUDS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
CINDERELLA 99
from budd buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GG#4
from FATTY SLIMS FARM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
GOD BUD
from budd buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Lemon OG
from WALLSTREET WELLNESS
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Gorilla Glue
from WALLSTREET WELLNESS
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
MIMOSA
from WALLSTREET WELLNESS
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
PLANET HULK
from Rocktop Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
BLACKBERRY LEMONADE
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
BANANA KUSH (Pre roll)
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Girl Scout Cookies
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Green Crack
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
MiRKA
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
MK ULTRA
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
PURPLE PETROL
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
STRAWBERRY AMNESIA
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
WONDER WOMAN
from Money Grows on Trees Incorporated
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Green Crack
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Forbidden Fruit
from Everything OK Now 19
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
DURBAN POISON
from Gold Rush Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Blue Dream
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Buffalo rose gummy
from BUFFALO ROSE
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Clemintine
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
GELATO
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
GRANDDADDY PURPLE
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
JUJU CARTS
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Mango OG
from BUFFALO ROSE
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
