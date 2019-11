Mav1781 on October 18, 2019

well, they are buying reviews for 10% off so I might as well give them one even though I really don't plan on ever returning. The one and only time I went in there was around the time when it first opened. Two very stoned men were behind the counter, perhaps owners or managers of some sort. They just looked a little too...idk just a too heavy set, middle aged, and stoned to be budtenders but I'm honestly not sure. I was the only customer. The guys were so lit that they barely aknowlegded that I came in. I looked the store over, seemed very empty as far as product. It seemed best for me to leave since the people operating the store were obviously a little too high to be conducting business and I didn't notice anything that I wanted to sell myself on... I haven't been back since and don't plan on returning. There's too much competition out there and your store doesn't have anything that sets it apart or anything that you excelled at. Your customer service was non-existent. To be fair I can't comment on your product but it's pretty safe to say it's midgrade. I can get the same at litterally 100 other places in this city. I don't think Sassy's will be able to keep you in business. Good luck with it though. And If you're going to be buying reviews make sure the way your conducting yourself is on point with the image you are trying to project.