JVande625
Incredible store, fantastic customer service and unique products. I appreciate that the staff allowing me to browse the store while they input all of my information, it is nice to not have to wait or be pressured!!
5.0
8 reviews
Love the sleek design of this dispensary, high-end. By far the best edibles I have ever had, tasty and good potency. The flower is beautiful and smokes smooth and clean. Best store in Gloucester!
By far the best quality products in MA and the dispensary is SUPER clean. Had my 65 year old mother with me (who is new to the cannabis world) and the staff made her feel comfortable and helped her find the right products based off of her personal needs. Overall awesome experience
I think this might be the best dispensary in MA. The place is high-end, like the Apple Store! I can come in and browse or walk up to a cashier to pick up my online order, or I can be educated by their friendly, outgoing, knowledgable staff! Amazing products and very fair prices on accessories! Their edibles are delicious, the flower is incredible, the Wedding Cake Mac is my new jam! I'll be back for some of that delightful sounding Live Hash Rosin, next! Happy Valley - Gloucester, is where to go!
VERY nice looking place and the staff is extra friendly and they are professional and organized with how they operate.
I went here the other day on opening day and it was awesome! The staff were so friendly, welcoming and accommodating. The flower was dynamite! I will most definitely be coming back here and it's so convenient to have a place right in the area where I can go to constantly! Thank you Happy Valley!
This place is just aesthetically stunning. Clean lines, gorgeous. Products laid out in a very consumer friendly way. All flower displayed is clearly marked and easy to understand the profile of each plant. Staff was extremely helpful and super super friendly!!!! The strains they offer are superb!!!! You will be glad you went to Happy Valley!!!