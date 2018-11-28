DabsBunny420 on July 20, 2020

I think this might be the best dispensary in MA. The place is high-end, like the Apple Store! I can come in and browse or walk up to a cashier to pick up my online order, or I can be educated by their friendly, outgoing, knowledgable staff! Amazing products and very fair prices on accessories! Their edibles are delicious, the flower is incredible, the Wedding Cake Mac is my new jam! I'll be back for some of that delightful sounding Live Hash Rosin, next! Happy Valley - Gloucester, is where to go!