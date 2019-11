SmokeyTheKid on May 28, 2019

The Harbory is genuinely the best dispensary in Illinois. they have the lowest prices in our state and have the best selection. I keep hearing about Thrive but my aunt goes there. She said prices are ridiculous compaired to The Harbory and when I showed her the I will forever call that place my home but this review isn't purely out of loyalty. It's an honest review. I have met several others that have switched from Thrive because of the prices and lack of product. I've met others from up North that have switched and just love The Harbory. No disrespect to Thrive but they really need to get it together to my understand.