Moelove23
Great prices! Service was great and had a lot of accessories too.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Great prices! Service was great and had a lot of accessories too.
Great place, great service also the atmosphere wasn't crowded or flooded out the door not a long wait and defeinelty great quality good if you haven't been here I highly recommend
Definitely loved the staff and variety. was not thrilled with deals; kind of wish there were more. I am overall happy with my visit and will possibly be back.
This was my burst time ever to a dispensary and they were amazing everyone from the guard to the budrista
stay away from this dispensary. iron labs show they're dispensing flower with hyphae, spider mites, and thrips without concern for the consumer (ultra sour, burmese kush, bubba kush, and skywalker). think about this for a moment, they get cannabis tested, it comes back positive for mold/insects and yet still put it out on the shelves.
Went here for the first time yesterday, woman at the front desk was very polite and explained everything to me and offered some snacks which is nice. They don't have a huge section of flowers, but what they do have look and smell beautiful. Devon (Devin?) really helped me out, entertained my 1000 questions and recommended some amazing buds/dabs. Everything there is pretty affordable. They also weigh flowers right in front of you which is really nice. Would absolutely come back again.
great shop
cool shop
very nice quick and affordable great place to get flowers and dirt for growers
My favorite place to get meds