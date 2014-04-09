chipsndip on December 30, 2015

Went here for the first time yesterday, woman at the front desk was very polite and explained everything to me and offered some snacks which is nice. They don't have a huge section of flowers, but what they do have look and smell beautiful. Devon (Devin?) really helped me out, entertained my 1000 questions and recommended some amazing buds/dabs. Everything there is pretty affordable. They also weigh flowers right in front of you which is really nice. Would absolutely come back again.