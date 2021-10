👽 alien labs is it being one ☝🏽 that helps Indica used in flower for the relief 🥲 one is looking for especially when it’s neurological pain and body aches and strained muscle mass...great product out of many is one of the ones that do what it’s meant to do relax the body to sooth the aches and pains of the living body to embrace life in a more positive manner instead of being irritated by being frustrated by the way I feel...so it’s all worth it...when choosing this alien labs product...