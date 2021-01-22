BAD SERVICE----other location let me in, get to the cashier 4 express order, I was handing over ca$h (cashier was nice) then "MANAGER RYAN" insisted on giving me a 15minute BERATING speech, of why I can't come in w/o mask ("Hippa doesn't apply here", "u don't have rights in this facility", "Ur trespassing, despite already having an Xpress order placed & ready to b paid for...". Ryan the manager gave me a seizure AND called the POLICE on me AND kicked me out. The worst service I've EVER had in my 6-7 years with a greencard. I'm serious.