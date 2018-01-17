731temple on December 4, 2019

Harvest in Rockville, MD is Awesome! The staff is very knowledgable and kind. Jessica and Noel went above and beyond to help me with my reward points. It is because of them and the staff at this location, that I drive from Westminister, MD to Harvest of Rockville. Not to mention that the Harvest brand itself is simply top quality cannabis. I can only hope that the New Harvest location here in Maryland will provide us with the same quality of service and product! HARVEST OF ROCKVILLE YOU ALL ROCK!