Follow
Harvest HOC - Venice
(424) 346-0980
359 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 258
Show All 46
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$134
All Products
Flower silver (Equinox)
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Rising Pines
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Rising sun
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Infinity
from Flowkana
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Muffins
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
White Buffalo
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies Glue
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana OG
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Huckleberry
from Talking Trees Farms
18.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Roc OG
from Korova Arizona
25.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Roc Og
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Good Flower
16.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato 41
from AlienLabs
25.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Thin Mint
from High Garden
19.63%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Thin Mint
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from High Garden
20.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Zkittles
from High Garden
21.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from CRU Cannabis
23.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Punch
from CRU Cannabis
24.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split
from CRU Cannabis
20.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti X Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti X Gushers
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
White Rhino
from CRU Cannabis
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack F1
from CRU Cannabis
19.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Jack F1
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Guava x Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava x Biscotti
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelonade
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Gushers
Strain
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
True OG
from Good Flower
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Crocketts Haze
from Good Flower
16.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Crockett’s Haze
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Charge 515
from Canndescent
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Charge 515
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Connect 411
from Canndescent
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Connect 411
Strain
$58⅛ oz
In-store only
Calm 131
from Canndescent
27.5%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Calm
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Create 305
from Canndescent
21.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Create 305
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Sliver Haze
from Good Flower
16%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Good Flower
16%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Zsweet Insanity
from Talking Trees Farms
17.9%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Zsweet Insanity
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Talking Trees Farms
20.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Motorbreath
from Talking Trees Farms
26.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Zkittles
from Talking Trees Farms
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from Loudpack
26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 9