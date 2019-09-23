126 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 66
Show All 30
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$136
All Products
Jedi O by Smoakland
from Smoakland
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi O
Strain
$74.4½ ounce
$74.4½ ounce
Black Gelato by LA Kush
from LA Kush
25.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Gelato
Strain
$52.08⅛ ounce
$52.08⅛ ounce
Clout Chaser by Clout King
from Clout King
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.96⅛ ounce
$66.96⅛ ounce
Durban Poison by UpNorth
from UpNorth
___
THC
___
CBD
$62⅛ ounce
$62⅛ ounce
MAC1 by UpNorth
from UpNorth
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.6⅛ ounce
$49.6⅛ ounce
Biscotti by LOUD PACK
from LOUD PACK
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.2⅛ ounce
$37.2⅛ ounce
Syrup OG by Smoakland
from Smoakland
___
THC
___
CBD
$136.4½ ounce
$136.4½ ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Smoakland
from Smoakland
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.2½ ounce
$74.2½ ounce
Key Lime Pie by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
20.59%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$33.48⅛ ounce
$33.48⅛ ounce
Vision #49 by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
18.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Vision #49
Strain
$31⅛ ounce
$31⅛ ounce
Super Glue by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
22.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$31⅛ ounce
$31⅛ ounce
LA Honor by LA Kush
from LA Kush
29.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
LA Honor
Strain
$52.08⅛ ounce
$52.08⅛ ounce
Ill OG by LA Kush
from LA Kush
26.91%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ill OG
Strain
$52.08⅛ ounce
$52.08⅛ ounce
Red Box by LA Kush
from LA Kush
30.78%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Red Box
Strain
$52.08⅛ ounce
$52.08⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.52⅛ ounce
$59.52⅛ ounce
Now And Laters by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.52⅛ ounce
$59.52⅛ ounce
Dosi Punch by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.52⅛ ounce
$59.52⅛ ounce
Gelatti by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.52⅛ ounce
$59.52⅛ ounce
Zookies by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.52⅛ ounce
$59.52⅛ ounce
King Louie XIII by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
21.67%
THC
0.05%
CBD
King Louie XIII
Strain
$34.72⅛ ounce
$34.72⅛ ounce
Biscotti by LOUDPACK
from Loudpack
20%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$34.72⅛ ounce
$34.72⅛ ounce
Clementine by DimeBag
from DimeBag
17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$24.8⅛ ounce
$24.8⅛ ounce
WIFI by DimeBag
from DimeBag
23.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
WIFI
Strain
$24.8⅛ ounce
$24.8⅛ ounce
Banana OG by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.48⅛ ounce
$33.48⅛ ounce
Dosidos by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
12.19%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$0.2⅛ ounce
$0.2⅛ ounce
Banjo by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
24.83%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$33.48⅛ ounce
$33.48⅛ ounce
Sunrise Fig by Fig Farms
from Fig Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$66.96⅛ ounce
$66.96⅛ ounce
M.A.C. One by Korova
from Korova Arizona
20.79%
THC
___
CBD
$54.56⅛ ounce
$54.56⅛ ounce
Traingle Mints by Korova
from Korova Arizona
19.45%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Traingle Mints
Strain
$54.56⅛ ounce
$54.56⅛ ounce
Witch Hunt by Korova
from Korova Arizona
21.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Witch Hunt
Strain
$54.56⅛ ounce
$54.56⅛ ounce
Dosidos Live Resin Live Resin by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
61.74%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Dosidos Live Resin
Strain
$39.681 gram
$39.681 gram
Hoof #4 Live Resin Live Resin by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
67.19%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Hoof #4 Live Resin
Strain
$39.681 gram
$39.681 gram
Hoof #4 Live Resin Live Resin by Monterey Kush Co.
from Monterey Kush Co.
67.19%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Hoof #4 Live Resin
Strain
$0.011 gram
$0.011 gram
Lemon Tree Live Resin Live Resin by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
70.24%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Lemon Tree Live Resin
Strain
$19.841 gram
$19.841 gram
Lemon Tree Live Resin Live Resin by Monterey Kush Co.
from Monterey Kush Co.
70.24%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Lemon Tree Live Resin
Strain
$0.011 gram
$0.011 gram
Posivi-Tea 3mg - Kikoko
from Kikoko
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.2each
$0.2each
Sympa-Tea 3mg - Kikoko
from Kikoko
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.92each
$9.92each
THC indica 100mg - Trokie
from Trokie
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.84each
$19.84each
CBD 1:1 +15mg Melatonin Lemon Lime Bars 10pk 100mg - Trokie
from Trokie
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.84each
$19.84each
Chocolate Chip Cookie 10pk 100mg Indica - Big Pete's
from Big Pete's
100mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$23.54each
$23.54each
1234