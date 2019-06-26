Mollye
You have got to try the Gumbo Fire Pre Roll. 👍🏼 It’s going to be a great Saturday. 🦋💙😎
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
You have got to try the Gumbo Fire Pre Roll. 👍🏼 It’s going to be a great Saturday. 🦋💙😎
This is my #1 go to place...Best product around...Fresh...The family at Haze..KNOW their product well and what it can do for you because they are a Hands on operation and are glad to answer your questions...Highly Recommend... great out the door prices...Support Our Vets
Amazing flower, comfortable atmosphere, knowledgeable owner/grower. This is my go to dispensary.
I really like this dispensary.They had really great prices on the bud,really great bud, and the owner was really friendly and knowable about his product. I'll diffently be back to try some more.
It’s the best flower in Okmulgee county defiantly grown right and cured right..Keith is the best and very knowledgeable about it all..I have been going there since week one I am spoiled to his flower..Love this location !
Purple you’re my new MUSCLE 💪🏽.
Amazing Flower ACDC is 🔥🔥🔥
Awesome place to visit with a super knowledgeable owner with great looking and tasty flowers. A true patron with his patients needs in the fore front of his operations.I highly recommend the haze dispensary to anyone looking for exquisite high quality medicine.
If you like great tasting smooth sticky well cured flower!!! This is the place to go!!! After visiting several local dispensaries this is the best all around flower I’ve seen and tasted.
Nice atmosphere and the owner is a very knowledgeable person who has the patients best interest at heart