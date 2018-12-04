Moongazer88
what Happened I came in to Spend the wheel on my Birthday and doors were locked Can I get a Rain check!?
4.9
10 reviews
I am honestly super disappointed I was told September would bring more strains they usually have "one" strain Wich always sucks every once in awhile they have two strains....I really liked the people here but you guys have got to get more strains in and good ones!!! it's been long enough...what's the problem?
early card holders know these guys were the first to open a dispensary in tulsa and i've never been disappointed here. bud has always been good. i've tried other places, but this feels homey.
Thank You, We appreciate you!
Awesome and Great Customer service!!Will be back soon!!
Thank You! See you soon!
Products are good, store is clean, prices are decent, people are nice and the hours are convenient. They open at 8 (and on Sundays), which is a bonus for me.
Thank You, we try to accommodate all schedules!
Was browsing dispensaries on Leafly and noticed their great price on Pineapple Express. My first visit was AMAZING! The bud is great. I got 10% off for answering the riddle, and their rewards program is the best I have ever heard of.
Glad we was able to help you get the medicine you need. Thank you. Hope to see you again soon.
John,Wendy,all these folks know their business!Really friendly and great assortment! Every thing you need and the education to go with it. I love this place and don't go anywhere else. Try them out and you will be glad you did.
Oh Miss Wanda how we adore you! Thank you so much for the kind words. Can't wait to see you again.
fun happy place to go. love it and good product and service.
Thank You!
awesome
Thank You!
Also the time they open in the mornings is a life saver!
We are happy to be able to open at 8 a.m during the week and 8:30 a.m on the weekends. Gives you time to get your medicine before work. :) Hope to see you again soon. Thank you!