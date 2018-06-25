deftones_1
Great experience. Employees are awesome and knowledgeable. Store is clean. Great music playing. Can’t beat it. A+
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Great experience. Employees are awesome and knowledgeable. Store is clean. Great music playing. Can’t beat it. A+
I went in for the first time and knew what I already wanted. I got my disposable pen and a day later the battery died. I went back expecting I would have to go through a little hassle. But nope, the manager was so apologetic and just gave me a new one. She said if I ever any problems to always just come back. The front desk person was nice and the sales associate.
Great location, Travelers deal is great. Friendly and knowledgeable as always....must visit.
One of my favorite places and I would have given a full 5/5.... but why did they bring down their Leafly page? I liked using it before I come in so I know what to get. I'll add back the 5 stars when they get their Leafly page back up.
Very happy with the care that was given. Informative and excellent patient care.
Great staff, chill atmosphere, I felt very welcomed and comfortable. Will definitely come back!
Amazing!!!
Fantastic location as well as great staff. The last job that I had I worked in that very place for a market research firm. I always loved taking walks and sitting on the benches ☺
I really liked the way this was set up and the way the jars were out in the open to look at. Its a pretty nice place with great deals. Id take the drive again if they are having crazy deals like last time for sure.
This place is golden no BULLSHIT! Hands down I don't think any other companies can compare due to the vibe, staff, and awesome energy here. I recommend my momma homie.... Shiiiiiiiiid I'll recommend yo mooma too and they'll be some happy ass mothers. lol Big ups and much love to the head of the staff and Liz with the best smile the sec we walk in. I support 110%