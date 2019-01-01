Order and checkout through Leafly and receive 10% off your entire purchase!
15% off entire store 8am to 10am; 7 days a week!
Delicious, discreet, and highly flexible. Cannabis edibles can provide a wonderfully complete mind and body experience in a delectable package. These products are usually felt within 30-45 minutes, but can take up 2 hours depending on the person. Eat your greens!
The ultimate in convenience - these handcrafted pre-rolled cannabis joints will get you elevated in no time. Perfect for novices who haven’t perfected their rolling skills, veterans looking to outsource their rolling, or simply those curious about upgrading their typical joint!
Cannabis concentrates are frequently called ‘dabs’. They come in many forms and are also referred to by numerous names such as kief, hash, CO2 oil, butane hash oil (BHO), shatter, bubble hash, glass, wax, crumble, budder, rosin, nug run, and honey oil.
Infused beverages offer a delicious and effortless way to experience cannabis. Similar to traditional cannabis-infused edibles, these products are generally felt within 30-45 minutes, but can take up to 2 hours depending on the person. Choose from a wide variety of sparkling beverages, tropical punches, infused teas and coffees!
Convenient, subtle, and potent - vaporize cannabis extracts with these diverse products. Perfect for those interested in alternative methods of consumption, those who prioritize discretion, or those looking dip their toes into the extraordinary world of cannabis vaping!
Cannabis topicals are absorbed through the skin for direct effects on specific areas of the body. Lotions, balms, and bath products are non-psychoactive and provide body relaxation without any mind-altering effects. Transdermal products and sensual oils applied to a venous area can offer a more complete and powerful full-body experience.
Pure, unadulterated cannabis. Explore the diverse strain offerings that span the Sativa, Indica, Hybrid, and High CBD families. The two main active cannabis compounds (THC & CBD) help dictate the wide range of effects – from euphoria & creativity to relaxation and sedation.