$15 1/8ths!?!?!?! I have never seen or heard of a delivery service/ dispensary have such low prices for such a great smoke! The driver was super nice and even let me know about a promo code : first3 which got me $20 off my first three orders!
sfg92
on February 15, 2019
Herbi is the best delivery service out right now! Where else can you get free delivery, and 3 1/8s for under $50?? Not only that their customer service is great. I’m definitely going to use herbi again!!
cannalove43
on February 14, 2019
Super fast delivery and affordable products, their selection of $15 8ths on their website Herbi.com is awesome definitely worth checking it out!