DO NOT BUY WEED FROM THESE GUYS! THEY MAKE LONG TIME CUSTOMERS FEEL LIKE SHIT, and eventually you’ll no longer want to shop with HeyHigh delivery service since they’re unprofessional, untimely, always lie to customers over the text line, they’re lazy when you ask for specific details about products, and are aggressive the way they conduct themselves over the phone when dealing with them. Very sad that it had to be like that but I truly do regret spending so much money with a company that is consistently so rude and they ended up just cutting off a long time customer after getting a bad product from them and then leaving a review / filing a complaint. I’m pretty sure the complaint that they said was noted didn’t mean anything to them and they just continue to go about their day like nothing happened. It’s weak and foul the way the do business and treat med patients / customers here. Save your time & energy, and go shop at one of the nicer, cooler, better shops in town. There are so many great options around that get fresh New products and have sales on good drops like stuff that actually smokes good and makes you feel like you got your money’s worth after spending all those extra bucks on taxes and plus, the older product HeyHigh carries aren’t gonna be what’s in & popular to smoke in 2021. People like hash rosin edibles, live resin carts, and super exotic flower. Not cheap distillate that’s labeled as refined live resin or flower with yellow moldy things in it. They have deals, sure, but it’s on outdoor ounces, pods that are months and months older, and on top of that they just like to get rid of their bad stuff first I noticed. Try cookies, MedMen, Sherbinskis, Calma, Artist Tree, Hollywood Highgrade, Serra, Houseplant, Lemonnade, literally any other company besides HeyHigh. Trust me