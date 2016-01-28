deepmagenta
Amazing deals! Incredible service!
5.0
10 reviews
I love this place because it's close to my house best greens great prices
They have great prices, quality products, and ALOT of options. Quick service, nice peepz
Super dank weed. Awesome people. Must stop and flower or concentrates from these guys
THANK YOU! I'm glad we have earned your business!
okay so this place is pretty freaking rad. Very welcoming and clean, nothing but good vibes here. People genuinely are happy you are there and they recommended the best stuff.
Thank you!!! It's awesome customers like you that make it easy....Come see us again soon our menu is forever changing adding new strains and products!
Awesome spot. Perfect selection on of high grade products. Staff is super friendly and knowledgable. Def coming back. Thanks MNG
Thank you!! I'm glad we have earned your business.. Come back and see us soon
Very informational and helpful. Definitely will be going back.
Thank you! Come back and see us again soon and remember to check out our menu daily as we are always updating it with new strains and products.
🔥🔥🔥🔥 The staff are all friendly and helpfulll be in again for sure.
Thankyou for your review. Come in during happy hour and save on your products.
🔥🔥Danks 🔥🔥
Thank you!! Come back and see us again
. The second time I went here with my friends, they helped us out and literally went above and beyond for us making it not only comfortable but a good time. Definitely coming back and trying out more recommendations since I really like everything so far
Thank you for coming back and shopping with us again. And we are happy to hear our budtenders took care of you.