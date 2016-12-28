Follow
High Society - Tacoma
253-302-3121
Tasty Tuesday
10% off all edibles. Come and choose from a vast assortment of snacks that get will bake you!
Wicked Wednesday
Purchase 7 grams of bud flower and get 10% ENTIRE purchase. Trim does not count as flower.
Medical Monday
Valid Medical Card holders receive an extra 15% off their entire order.
Twofer Thursday
Buy two premium joints at a discounted price. Premium joints are all joints above $8.
Paraphernalia Friday
25% off all paraphernalia above $5 with any purchase.
Saucy Saturday
Buy 1 gram of concentrate and receive 1 gram at 25% off. Cheaper gram will be discounted.
Happy Sunday!
10% all products from 9AM-12PM and 9PM-11PM. HAPPY HOUR!