Follow
The Lodge Cannabis - High St.
(720) 328-4539
71 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
The Best ounce deals in Denver 🍀$90 & $99 & $115 oz of ounces 18-36%***** Selected daily THC
Valid 11/3/2019
At The Lodge Cannabis we care about our customer satisfaction. Come shop with us **Must show coupon - LH2** We don't guarantee deals. All deals are while supplies last and maybe a limited option daily
Recreational only. Must show coupon. Select Strains. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Coupons cannot be combined. Valid for both locations. 3944 N High street, Denver and 82s Federal Blvd, Denver
The Best ounce deals in Denver 🍀$90 & $99 & $115 oz of ounces 18-36%***** Selected daily THC
Valid 11/3/2019
At The Lodge Cannabis we care about our customer satisfaction. Come shop with us **Must show coupon - LH2** We don't guarantee deals. All deals are while supplies last and maybe a limited option daily
Recreational only. Must show coupon. Select Strains. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Coupons cannot be combined. Valid for both locations. 3944 N High street, Denver and 82s Federal Blvd, Denver
All Products
chem brulee
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelina Jolie
from Unknown Brand
16.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
gelato cake
from Unknown Brand
25.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
29.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grateful Puff
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon hash Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pacman OG
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Binske live resin- Apple Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Green dot black label live resin- southbound
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Doses N Mimosas
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Green Dot Black Label Live Resin- Peach Wrecker
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Binske Live Resin- Sugar Rose #6
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
white mousse champagne shatter- monkey berry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Green dot silver label live resin- chem 95
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Green dot silver label live resin- grape pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Green dot silver label live resin- Quattro kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Green dot silver label live resin- Lemon G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Green dot silver label live resin- GMO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Summit live resin- 24k
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
NFUZED- INHALER
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
green dot black label live resin- mai scream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
green dot silver label live resin- spec ops
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White mousse champagne shatter- lilac diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Pax pod live resin cartridge by harmony extracts- golden venom
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pax pod live resin cartridge by harmony extracts- original glue
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
PAX pod live resin cartridge by harmony extracts- tropicana
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green dot black label live resin cartridge flight 500mg 2-pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Green dot black label 500mg live resin cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
710 rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
710 water hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Green dot black label live resin- fortismo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
lucinda williams- live resin by summit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Ascend cbd Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$641 g
In-store only
Ascend Concentrates Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55250 Mg
In-store only
12