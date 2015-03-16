Charmarie54
4.8
10 reviews
Bud Tenders are friendly and are very informative on the products.
Most of the time I come in we have nick.. He is super helpful always greets u with a great smile.. If I have had any questions he has answered them.. I love the bud tenders and there products.. I have bought flower,edibles and concentrates and they are all top shelf..
Terrible product champagne wax was garbage. Giving it away save your money.
This is one of the go to places to acquire high tier bud for a reasonable/ relatively cheap price. Side note some crazy alien looking concentrates from Moose varying in wax and shatter that were a little more pricey but worth it, and live sugar - which was being sold at a tremendous deal at 8 for $125 OTD.
Love this place. They do it right. Great for first timers and connoisseur. Affordable prices for small batch fire. Classic and exotic strains. Top concentrates and edibles. All usually available via some great deal. At a minimum, 10 percent off when you visit within 7 days. Relaxed, comfortable vibe every time. Definitely worth a visit.
Clean, Friendly budtenders, Dank Flower and Concentrates
Super legit!
Good flower that is not bad to get high with
Fast friendly customer service Great knowledgeable bud tenders Warm welcoming environment and clean establishment Great quality and variety of flower, wax and Edibles
The flour is good