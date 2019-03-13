Coltopkal on November 17, 2019

So I notice that almost all the reviews have absolutely nothing to do with the actual product... Look, their herb is dry and old. According to the packaging, they're selling weed in November that was packaged in July and August...so just think what quality of weed people are smoking with their pre-rolls! I emailed this store over 24 hours ago (no response, and the 24 hour standard is their own benchmark which is stated whenever someone calls and gets their answering machine) I left a review on Google and still no reply .... It also seems like their comms person will only engage with comments that are superficial and positive, but the negative reviews never seem to get any follow-up... At the end of the day, this store does not sell quality product and given the kind of business they are in, sub standard product can hurt people and affect their health. Any bud, no matter how well it's grown, could last 6 months to a year. After 6 months it's in danger of mould. Plus, after 6 months, the effects of the bud decreases over time. Nobody there will tell you this, so I will tell it.. What are the signs of unfresh and bad herb? Well, herb is supposed to be green. Not light green. Not brown. Those colors are classic signs of old herb...It's supposed to feel a little sticky. It's not supposed to crumble between your fingers when 0.1g of pressure is applied to the bud... Also, mouldy weed can have signs that can be smelt and seen. Mouldy weed will have dark black spots or white webbing around the bud. Also, check the stems. If the base is brown or blackening, think again... The smell will have a scent of urine or body sweat. Unfortunately, that's when the herb is dangerous....before it gets there you will need a microscope to tell if there's mould developing....so there you go...that's why 6 month old weed doesn't make money in the streets and that's why people shouldn't smoke it... Also, no weed should be giving you allergic reactions before or after smoking. So, no watery eyes, no runny nose, no sneezing or difficulty breathing. If your hands or lips are itchy, throw it out. And since you can't verify the quality of herb you're getting, I would suggest to stay the hell away from pre-rolls. This store seems to pride itself on quality, but if their product is sub standard and their response is equally slow, just think about how much they care about their customers... And this was my second visit.... The first time, the rep I had was rude. When I asked for the price difference between a 3.5 and 7, the rep says: "well, if you do the math..." (apparently there's some street dealers charging tax, so take that however) and then twice (twice!) I would settle the sale only for them to tell me it's no longer in stock...so I took my money and left.... At the end of the day, do not shop here and do not waste your money. There are already reports of bad quality herb causing real harm in people. This store had the opportunity to do better, but it chose not to because it would rather depend on people's ignorance of the herb rather than providing people with a real experience. My suggestion is to write and complain to the Ontario minister of health to get these people to either sell proper product or shut them down.