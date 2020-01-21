Dlo.green
This place is wonderful and the staff are Amazing. Dear 929 Thank you
Thank you for the kind words! Hope to see you again soon:)
The building is beautiful and everyone from security to the bud tenders are super friendly and helpful. The products are great, the gummies are the best I’ve ever had. To top it all off there is rarely a wait, no lines!!
Thank you for the kind words! Mindy's Gummies are amazing:)
Awesome! Great customer service! Gail and a man where Very informative answered all my ?s and I left there happy! It was not busy so I felt I had all the attention! Thank you so much
Thank you for the kind words! Hope to see you again soon
Incredibly friendly and knowledgeable bud tenders. Very organized store as well - never a terribly long wait. And? The live liquid resin is just phenomenal!
Thank you for the kind words! We love the liquid live resin too:)
This is my new go to dispensary, the abundance of parking and short lines are awesome! Not to mention their product is top shelf, so far I tried the original glue and the bc cookies both strains were fresh and smoked just how I like! Kyle the Budtender was extremely friendly and pointed me in the right direction! I will be back soon!
Glad to hear that and thank you for the kind words! Kyle is great:)
Great location easy to find right off the highway. The bud tenders were super friendly and super helpful. The flower is excellent. I will definitely be back again.
Thank you for the kind words:)
Nice location right off the bridge. Kyle was helpful, and sold me some super dank humble pie! 5/5 stars
Thank you for the kind words! Kyle is awesome:)
the budtenders here were so nice, they helped me find exactly what i needed and turned me on to one of my new favorite strains. will deff be stopping by again soon
Thank you for the kind words:)
Great location easy highway access and plenty of parking.
Thank you, hope to see you again soon:)
Today was the grand opening and I was lucky enough to pick up some of their live sugars and one of the LLR carts. The staff are amazing and helped me with my selections. I look forward to stopping in again soon. This is def my new go to
Thanks for visiting! Hope to see you again soon:)