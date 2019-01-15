We now have our strains conveniently already rolled up for you! Come in for a limited time and get 3 - 1 gram prerolls for $30!!
Welcome to Hope Heal Health! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your first purchase as a 1st time
Hope Heal Health is proud to announce the release of Mindy's Edibles! Come visit us today to enjoy our Glazed Clementine Orange and Cool Keylime Kiwi flavored Gummies! Each flavor comes in a 20 piece container, with each gummy being 5mg of THC making it perfect to help Micro-dose their needs.
Come on in to Hope Heal Health and get your hands on some wonderful hash that will surely add that little extra to your medicine. 1 gram Mendo Breathe and 1 gram Rude Boi both discounted from 65$ to 40$!
Come on in and "Rock Out" to this classic 1:1 CBD heavy strain. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head. Also get your hands on one of the most popular strains in shatter form! Proudly Announcing GG4 Shatter will also be on sale! Patients who have tried GG4 knows of the potent hybrid strain which delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch.
Come on in to Hope Heal Health and get your hands on a wonderful product, 1:1 Massage oil. Massage oil is perfect for treating areas that may be sore or in pain, without having to inhale any cannabis or smoke. By applying the oil to the affected area, the oil will provide relief without penetrating the epidermis.
Military veterans save 10% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
We are proud to offer 10% off daily for all industry professionals.
Receive 20% off for hardship or with you MA DTA card, on every product and every day.