dolemite78
Beautiful inside. Staff are a delight and very knowledgeable. Online order/store pick up is a great bonus. Conveniently located by a highway exit.
Thank you so much:)
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Beautiful inside. Staff are a delight and very knowledgeable. Online order/store pick up is a great bonus. Conveniently located by a highway exit.
Thank you so much:)
Nice layout. Sweet Atmosphere.....never thought I'd see the day in my lifetime!
Thank you:)
Great quality medical only cannabis with a knowledgeable staff = 🔥
Thank you!
Rachelle was an excellent budtender she looked up the sale and made good for their misprint. To all my "Greenthumb" costumer's and followers that are local com on by Hope,Heal,Health they will treat you right . So all you Cannabis Lovers out there don't forget to stop by for your 3 for 30$ pre rolls are top notch overall experience was pleasant and I left satisfied,I will definitely Pass on the good word and recommend Everybody stop by on your way home for a night cap Thankyou "Greentnumb"
Thank you:) Hope to see you again soon.
great
Thank you:)
Love the new half ounce and ounce prices available! Awesome flower and nice packaging! Excellent service!
Glad to hear it:) Thank you!
Came in for my first visit today and was welcomed by a friendly security team at the door. The place looked great and Liam the bud tender was awesome. Great service and you can tell he really wants to help each patient that walks in.
Liam is awesome! Thank you:)
this place fucking rocks
You rock! Thank you:)
I made the decision to buy the Ice Cream Cookies Live Sugar and let me tell you, I was baked like apple pie. If anyone is on the fence about purchasing the HHH live sugar it’s so good. I hope they continue to grow their impressive selection of in-house products.
Glad you enjoyed the live! More to come:)
Good strains
Thank you:)