Keith900 on November 18, 2019

Rachelle was an excellent budtender she looked up the sale and made good for their misprint. To all my "Greenthumb" costumer's and followers that are local com on by Hope,Heal,Health they will treat you right . So all you Cannabis Lovers out there don't forget to stop by for your 3 for 30$ pre rolls are top notch overall experience was pleasant and I left satisfied,I will definitely Pass on the good word and recommend Everybody stop by on your way home for a night cap Thankyou "Greentnumb"